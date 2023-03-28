WWE Star Shoots Down Rumor That They're Leaving After WrestleMania 39
Nikki Cross hasn't competed on WWE TV since early March and isn't currently booked on the WrestleMania 39 card. However, contrary to a rumor started on Twitter, she's not in the process of leaving the company. The former Raw Women's Champion addressed a tweet on Monday claiming that she was leaving the promotion in order to pursue a Ph.D. Cross noted that she's in the process of earning her Master's Degree, and that even if she chose to pursue a Ph.D. it wouldn't require her to leave WWE.
"Hello. I hope you are well. This (the claim_ is not true. This is the first time I have ever heard about this. Pretty sure I'm a reliable source. If I choose to pursue a Ph.D. after my completing my masters in May, I wouldn't take time off wrestling. I would do both. Just to clarify."
Cross' accomplishments include a run as Raw Women's Champion, three reigns as a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Alexa Bliss & Rhea Ripley, a Women's Money in the Bank winner and an 11-time 24/7 Champion. The last of those reigns resulted in the title being retired after she dropped it in the trash.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Card
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)
- WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)
- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
- Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!