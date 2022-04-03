WrestleMania: Andrew the Giant Trends After Madcap Moss Shows Up During Pre-Show

Tonight’s WrestleMania celebration kicked off with The Usos defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships, but if you started looking at social media as the match started you might have noticed Andrew the Giant trending on Twitter. That’s because of an earlier segment during the Pre-Show that featured Madcap Moss, who won the 2022 Andre the Giant Battle Royal on last night’s episode of SmackDown. Unfortunately, Andre was misspelled on his title graphic during his time on the Pre-Show, and it spelled Andrew instead, giving fans a big kick and resulting in a host of reactions on social media, and you can find several of our favorites starting on the next slide.

Moss emerged victorious after eliminating Finn Balor and several other stars towards the end of the match. It didn’t take him long to start celebrating the win either, as he talked to Happy Corbin about it later in the night. He was also in pretty high spirits at the Pre-Show, so it’s unfortunate that the Andrew misspelling occurred.

Some truly amazing reactions are coming in, and many of them are in love with Andrew the Giant. From people talking about WWE history with Andrew the Giant in the mix or those saying it’s another WWE name change gone wrong, there are plenty of great responses, and you can check out some of the best on the next slide.

WrestleMania Night One is streaming now on Peacock, and Night Two kicks off Sunday night at 7 PM EST (including Pre-Show).

I Love Andrew

Crying

Remember When?

Anybody else out there remember when Hulk Hogan slammed ANDREW the Giant in from of 93,173 at the Silverdome, Brother??!??!?!!! Best WrestleMania moment of all time!!!#WrestleMania #WrestleMania38 #WWE pic.twitter.com/T2AsV32vGQ — Ryan Slocum (@Sloc12) April 2, 2022

Hank vs Andrew

Out of Hand

Andrew The Giant. These WWE name changes are getting out of hand. — Juan Carlos (@ReneusMeister) April 2, 2022

Fave of All Time

Seth’s Mystery Opponent?

Is Andrew the Giant facing Seth Rollins tonight? #WrestleMania — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 2, 2022

Who?