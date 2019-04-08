Wrestlemania 35: Fans Can’t Get Enough of Bayley’s Tube Men Failing

Wrestlemania is the marquee event of WWE’s entire year, and fans often love how many WWE Superstars make a big impression on fans with their entrances. This was supposed to be a big deal for Bayley, but her usual inflatable Bayley Buddies did not seem to have the same pizazz for Wrestlemania that Bayley does.

While her wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube men usually make a big impact during her entrance as they wave to the crowd, they seemed to have gotten nervous in the service and failed to inflate in full when Bayley came out for her match.

Bayley and Sasha Banks had to defend their Women’s Tag Team Championships in a Fatal-4-Way match against The Iconics, Nia Jax and Tamina, and the returning Divas of Doom of Natalya and Beth Phoenix. But perhaps Bayley’s buddies refusing to inflate was a sign of what was to come as Bayley and Sasha did not do as well in defending their championship as they hoped.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about Bayley’s wacky waving deflatable arm flailing tube men below!

Go Home, You’re Drunk

Partied Too Hard

Some of Bayley’s inflatable tube men partied too hard last night. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Vvlq01AKx4 — Stan Sy (@_StanSy) April 8, 2019

“Even the Tube Men Are Knackered”

Fucking hell, even the wacky wavey inflatable tube men are knackered #WrestleMania — Davey (@PepsiGraps) April 8, 2019

Those Poor Tube Men…

The tube men are not faring well… #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/WJE6V4mW3G — Big B (@BTuckerTorch) April 8, 2019

“The Saddest Tube Men”

The Saddest tube men #Wrestlemania35 — Joe Lodur Perez (@LodurZJ) April 8, 2019

Bad Omen?

Wacky inflatable tube men having a malfunction at #WrestleMania – foreboding? — delete all urban highways 🇩🇴🇵🇷 (@nerdynel17) April 8, 2019

“Laughing Out Loud”

I’m alone and legitimately laughing out loud at the lack of inflation for Bayley’s wacky flailing tube men. — Addy Starr (@AddyStarr) April 8, 2019

Someone Better Watch Out…

Someone’s getting fired tonight for the tube men fail #WrestleMania — Cara McCarthy 🍀 (@caramccarthy13) April 8, 2019

Well, it Happens…