John Cena Returns As The Doctor Of Thuganomics At Wrestlemania 35

Let the world know, the doctor is back and the doctor finally gives us a heel turn we’ve longed years for. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8HPhdanPjB — R.Dream (@WWERDream) April 8, 2019

John Cena made a surprise return at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday night, interrupting Elias’ concert segment. But it wasn’t the traditional John Cena with the bright-colored t-shirt and matching hat. Dressed in a throwback Yankees jersey, Cena appeared as the old-school “Doctor of Thuganomics.” Naturally, he broke out his rapping skills, and poked fun at Elias for playing guitar instead of wrestling.

Cena even joked about being “The Golden Shovel,” saying he was about to “bury” Elias’ push. He then nailed with “The Drifter” with a Five Knuckle Shuffle and an Attitude Adjustment (which he called by its original name, The FU).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eight championships changed hands throughout the night at MetLife Stadium. The newly-crowned champions included Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese, Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics,and SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!