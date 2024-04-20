Additional WWE Superstars Released Overnight

During this week's SmackDown, several WWE Superstars got confirmation of their release from the company. Jinder Mahal and Xia Li, two of the named wrestlers who were let go, were quick to post on their social media accounts confirming the news. At the time there was no word as to why they were mysteriously cut in the middle of the show but Mahal's post on X stating that he "quit" definitely concerned fans.

Shortly after, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was able to confirm the releases and that they each had 90 day no compete clauses, including Xoyon Quinn who was with the NXT brand. Typically NXT Superstars only have 30 day clauses but perhaps that's another change in the Triple H era. It was then revealed that the remaining members of Indus Sher -- Veer and Sanga -- had also been let go. Veer wrote on X, "When it comes to the honor and respect of Indians, sacrifice comes first. Good Bye WWE Jai Jai Shri Ram."

This afternoon Fightful reported that the releases were due to budget cuts and Mahal had not in fact "quit" as he said. It was indicated to them by WWE higher ups that the decisions were made based on a combination of factors -- not appearing on television, not having any creative, and an upward trajectory based on how long they'd been with WWE. There was also apparently no memo that was sent out to talent or WWE employees ahead of time as would be typical in the past.

Perhaps the most shocking releases were Mahal and Li. For Mahal, he's been leading the powerful Indian faction Indus Sher and he even went face-to-face with The Rock on WWE Raw Day 1. He was most recently featured in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal that WWE holds every year during WrestleMania season. Prior to that, he got a championship opportunity against Seth Rollins, the match where Rollins wound up injured with a grade 2 tear on his MCL and a partially torn medial meniscus.

Li, meanwhile, has fallen to the wayside in the WWE women's division but any time she's been used she's been a real stand out. A few months back she went down to NXT to work a program with the NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. Just this week she was at the Main Event tapings wrestling Natalya and she was scheduled for the upcoming battle royal on Raw to crown a new Women's World Champion in Rhea Ripley's absence.