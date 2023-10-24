Wrestling Fans Speculate What Major Character Change Means For WWE Star

What is going on with Nikki Cross? The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion appeared on Monday Night Raw last night in a tag team match alongside Natalya to take on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. As Natalya made her energetic entrance, Cross slowly walked to the ring, a deadpan expression covering her face. Cross remained on the ring apron and stood motionlessly, never once signaling for a tag. Shortly into the match, Cross stepped down from the apron and retreated back to the locker room, once again moving slowly and without any facial expression. This left Natalya to take on the tag champions by herself, and the numbers disadvantage proved to be too much for her.

Considering Cross is known to act rabidly, sprinting to the ring and tearing into her opponents with unrelenting ferocity, this sudden shift has left WWE fans trying to find an explanation for her new behavior.

