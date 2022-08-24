Wrestling Legend Says AEW is Getting "Exactly" Like How WCW Became

All Elite Wrestling finds itself in an unfamiliar position as the company approaches its signature show. While main event stars like Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk have all recently been cleared for competition, fans can't help but feeling a lingering sense of tension backstage. A big reason for that is what went down on last Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, when Punk went off script and called out Hangman Page for a rematch. Many reportedly felt this was unfair to Hangman, who is well-liked among the roster, because he was put in a no-win scenario: either remain in the locker room and not answer the challenge or go against the script and interrupted a segment he wasn't scheduled to be part of.

These tensions have reportedly split the locker room, and as the saying goes, a house divided cannot stand. To make matters worse, this high-profile drama between Punk and Hangman is just one of many issues going on backstage.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, professional wrestling legend Konnan revealed that a number of AEW roster members have approached him about their unhappiness.

"Then the last time I was there, bro, you have no idea how many people came up to me and they were p--sed about the booking. They weren't happy how they were being used," Konnan said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "They were very, very vocal about it."

This is not the first time AEW talent have expressed their unhappiness in the promotion, either up front or anonymously. Former AEW TNT Champion Miro recently liked tweets that said he was better off in WWE, while MJF made his frustrations explicitly clear on his last appearance on AEW programming.

Konnan continued by sharing a story from a year prior, noting that many AEW originals were upset at being overstepped by the newcomers.

"I remember one day, and I won't even say who the wrestler was, a very good friend of mine, I was backstage in AEW. This was probably a year ago and there were a lot of WWE guys coming in, a lot of new people coming in, and it was the first time the originals were being shoved to the side," Konnan said. "Because you can imagine how people like Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela and all these other guys that were there at the beginning and you don't really see much of them anymore are feeling when all these other people are coming in. But that was going to happen. When you get bigger fish, you're going to use them."

The conversation between Konnan and this mystery AEW talent escalated to the point of the anonymous wrestler asking about potential parallels between AEW's problems and the issues that sunk a former professional wrestling giant.

"He asked me, 'Is this what WCW was like?'" Konnan continued. "I go, 'This is exactly how WCW started to get', and he was like, 'Oh.'"

Regardless of the perceived issues, AEW has a stacked edition of AEW Dynamite airing tonight at 8 PM ET, which will give fans a good idea of what the world title picture looks like for next month's AEW All Out.