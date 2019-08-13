Watch: WWE 24/7 Championship Changes Hands Three Times on WWE Raw, Winds up With Elias

WWE fans got another dose of shenanigans with the WWE 24/7 Championship on Monday Night Raw this week, as the title changed hands three times in a matter of minutes.

A tag team match involving the Revival and the Lucha House Party was interrupted midway through the show when reigning champion R-Truth and Carmella ran down to the ring while being chased by a group of midcard wrestlers. A brawl quickly broke out, which resulted in Truth getting hit with a Hart Attack by both Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Both members of The Revival then covered Truth to become the first-ever co-24/7 Champions.

The reign was short-lived however, as Kalisto hit Dawson with Salida del Sol which allowed Truth to cover him for the pin.

Truth’s celebration of his 12th reign with the title was short-lived, as he was attacked backstage by a guitar-swinging Elias.

The victory gives Elias his third reign with the title, and first to last longer than a couple of hours.

Across his record 12 reigns, Truth has dominated the 24/7 title history books with 63 combined days as champion. Other multi-time champions include Drake Maverick (four), Jinder Mahal (two) and Mike Kanellis (two).