Ronda Rousey Confirms She’ll Be in WWE 2K22

Ronda Rousey made her surprise return to the WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble event, winning the 30-woman bout and earning herself a main event match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 in April. The UFC Hall of Famer had been out of action since dropping the Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35 back in October, but now that she’s back it looks like WWE is trying to get her involved in all of their major projects. That includes WWE 2K22, as Rousey confirmed on a recent gaming stream that she underwent body scans for the game. It’s unclear if she’ll be a part of the initial lineup when the game is released on March 11 or if she’ll be added in later as part of DLC.

Rousey made her video game debut in 2014 as part of the EA Sports UFC roster and has previously appeared in three WWE titles — WWE 2K19, WWE 2K20 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. She was also cast as the voice of Sonya Blade for Mortal Kombat 11 back in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ronda Rousey noted on her Facebook gaming stream that she was scanned for WWE 2K22 — Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) February 7, 2022

This story is developing…