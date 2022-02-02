WWE 2K22 Reveals First Full Match Gameplay

The hype is starting to build for WWE 2K22, and so far it seems fans are pretty excited about the franchise’s return. So far we’ve received a number of trailers and new screenshots, but one thing we haven’t received is a longer look at actual gameplay during a match. Thankfully the Visual Concepts team has decided to rectify that today, as they’ve revealed their first Ringside Report, which showcases the core gameplay in between the ropes courtesy of a full match between Rey Mysterio and Damian Priest. You can check out the new gameplay spotlight in the video above.

2K22’s cover star is the legendary Rey Mysterio, and while we’re still waiting on the 2K Showcase details, he did reveal a few of his matches he can’t wait to see in the newest iteration of the fan-favorite mode.

“Without a doubt. We have the very first WrestleMania moment where it’s Eddie versus Rey Mysterio, WrestleMania 21, WrestleMania goes Hollywood,” Mysterio said. “That moment right there, that’s what kicked off this feud between Eddie Guerrero and myself, And shortly after, Eddie left us… and there was another special moment that came out of that where I was able to face HBK in a memorable show that we had that night displayed for Eddie’s passing, you know?”

“And as hard as that was, that moment was very special and I knew that Eddie was looking down and enjoying that night, along with all of us that were part of that event,” Mysterio said. “But yeah, HBK versus Rey Mysterio. Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 21. We have Undertaker, Rey Mysterio at the Rumble and you can keep going on and on.”

There will be multiple editions of the game, and you can find the official description for the Deluxe Edition below.

• The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited edition WWE SuperCard content** (included in-box for physical copies only). Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch***; Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack.

