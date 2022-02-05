WWE 2K22 Reveals nWo 4-Life Trailer

WWE 2K22 will have several editions of the game when it launches next month, and one of those is the nWo 4-Life edition that comes with some sweet bonuses for fans of the legendary wrestling faction. 2K revealed a closer look at what the edition includes with a brand new trailer, kicking off with Hollywood Hogan strutting down the entrance ramp to that classic music. Then we see Scott Hall (who is spot-on in likeness) walk down (wearing his Outsiders shirt) as well as Eric Bischoff, Kevin Nash, and Syxx, and you can watch the full trailer in the video below.

We also see a bit more gameplay as Nash takes on Bobby Lashley and Hall takes on Drew McIntyre. Syxx can be seen taking on Rey Mysterio, and the trailer also hints at MyFaction bonuses.

There’s also a vintage filter on the match gameplay, but it’s not known whether that’s just something included in this content or the game as a whole. The tweet does say that the nWo 4-Life edition comes with two extra arenas, the nWo Wolfpac Championship, and more.

As a massive fan of the nWo Wolfpac, I’m hoping we get the Wolfpac black and red gear as alternate options, though some of the members of that faction probably aren’t included in the game, like Sting, Lex Luger, and Konnan.

You can get all the details on the nWo 4-Life Edition below.

• The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in digital format. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, in addition to the Standard Edition, and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the nWo 4-Life Edition comes with MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. Players who pre-order the nWo 4-Life Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch.

