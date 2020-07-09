Every Match Announced for AEW's Fight for the Fallen and NXT's July 15 Episode

The two-week battle between The Great American Bash and Fyter Fest is over, but the war between All Elite Wrestling and NXT will rage on next Wednesday. AEW has already announced that next week's episode of Dynamite will have the Fight for the Fallen theme as the company looks to raise money for victims of COVID-19. The episode has a loaded card with an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage (for real this time), Cody Rhodes' next TNT Championship defense, the reunion of the original Elite trio and another dream tag team match involving FTR.

Not to be outdone, NXT has announced Io Shirai will defend her NXT Women's Championship against the woman who won the first match of the Great American Bash event in Tegan Nox.

Check out every match that has been announced next week in the list below!