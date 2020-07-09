Every Match Announced for AEW's Fight for the Fallen and NXT's July 15 Episode
The two-week battle between The Great American Bash and Fyter Fest is over, but the war between All Elite Wrestling and NXT will rage on next Wednesday. AEW has already announced that next week's episode of Dynamite will have the Fight for the Fallen theme as the company looks to raise money for victims of COVID-19. The episode has a loaded card with an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage (for real this time), Cody Rhodes' next TNT Championship defense, the reunion of the original Elite trio and another dream tag team match involving FTR.
Not to be outdone, NXT has announced Io Shirai will defend her NXT Women's Championship against the woman who won the first match of the Great American Bash event in Tegan Nox.
Check out every match that has been announced next week in the list below!
AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage
IN TWO WEEKS!
Your #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley will defend his championship at #AEWFightForTheFallen against 'The Machine' @MrGMSI_BCage.
Watch night one of #FyterFest NOW on @TNTDrama for more details. #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5PWiDY4k6u— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 2, 2020
NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Tegan Nox
.@TeganNoxWWE_ challenges @shirai_io for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle, all on her own, NEXT WEEK! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/0U7VDjXc2y— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 9, 2020
AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Sonny Kiss
The @tntdrama open challenge has been answered for next Wednesday - it’ll be my pleasure to step into the ring with @SonnyKissXO pic.twitter.com/gg6wG3TzmL— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 9, 2020
Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes
"@CGrimesWWE is a little b*tch." - @ArcherOfInfamy
🤭🤭 #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/VVAQo0ja48— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 9, 2020
The Elite vs. Jurassic Express
The Elite are back together as they face Jurassic Express next week at Fight for the Fallen.
Watch Fight for the Fallen for FREE on Wednesday, July 15th, at 8e7c on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/XmrF1JtKz5— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 9, 2020
Lucha Bros. vs. FTR
We’ve been waiting a long time for this match. Keep the @CoorsLight on ice. This one could take a while. #AEWDynamite #FTR ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/5t5mQJKLH2— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) July 9, 2020
Something Involving Johnny Gargano
All Heart. No Soul. Stand Tall.
A great night for The Garganos tonight. #WWENXT #NXTGAB @JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/NO4wueqj9c— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 9, 2020
Gargano mentioned in a backstage promo on Thursday that he wants to get revenge on Finn Balor for costing him during the NXT North American Championship triple threat match. There's a good chance something pertaining to that storyline will occur.prev
