Every Match Announced for AEW's Fight for the Fallen and NXT's July 15 Episode

By Connor Casey

The two-week battle between The Great American Bash and Fyter Fest is over, but the war between All Elite Wrestling and NXT will rage on next Wednesday. AEW has already announced that next week's episode of Dynamite will have the Fight for the Fallen theme as the company looks to raise money for victims of COVID-19. The episode has a loaded card with an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage (for real this time), Cody Rhodes' next TNT Championship defense, the reunion of the original Elite trio and another dream tag team match involving FTR.

Not to be outdone, NXT has announced Io Shirai will defend her NXT Women's Championship against the woman who won the first match of the Great American Bash event in Tegan Nox.

Check out every match that has been announced next week in the list below!

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Tegan Nox

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Sonny Kiss

Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes

The Elite vs. Jurassic Express

Lucha Bros. vs. FTR

Something Involving Johnny Gargano

Gargano mentioned in a backstage promo on Thursday that he wants to get revenge on Finn Balor for costing him during the NXT North American Championship triple threat match. There's a good chance something pertaining to that storyline will occur. 

