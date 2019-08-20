WWE

WWE, AEW Stars React to NXT Moving to the USA Network

WWE confirmed on Tuesday morning that NXT will be moving from the WWE Network to the USA Network […]

By

WWE confirmed on Tuesday morning that NXT will be moving from the WWE Network to the USA Network on Sept. 18.

The show will change into a two-hour live show, effectively kicking off a “Wednesday Night War” with All Elite Wrestling once the promotion debuts its live show on TNT starting on Oct. 2. WWE wrestlers on both NXT and the main roster took to Twitter shortly after the news broke to give their thoughts on the news. A few AEW stars also posted their reactions

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out some of the best Tweets in the list below.

Triple H

 

Chris Jericho

John Cena

 

Adam Cole & Britt Baker

 

 

Johnny Gargano

Becky Lynch

 

Nick Jackson

 

Tagged:
,

Related Posts