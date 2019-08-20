WWE, AEW Stars React to NXT Moving to the USA Network

WWE confirmed on Tuesday morning that NXT will be moving from the WWE Network to the USA Network on Sept. 18.

The show will change into a two-hour live show, effectively kicking off a “Wednesday Night War” with All Elite Wrestling once the promotion debuts its live show on TNT starting on Oct. 2. WWE wrestlers on both NXT and the main roster took to Twitter shortly after the news broke to give their thoughts on the news. A few AEW stars also posted their reactions

Triple H

Can’t describe this announcement in any other word than PROUD.

Proud of everyone involved from day one.

Proud you’ve let your voice be heard and carried the banner of this brand.

Proud you’ve loudly & clearly said #WeAreNXT.



And I’m proud to say, we’re just getting started. https://t.co/GAF34LZGeT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 20, 2019

Chris Jericho

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 In the wake of #NXT‘s potential move to a live Wednesday night show on the USA Network, @IAmJericho tells @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 that @AEWrestling is just doing their thing and not trying to start a war 👇 pic.twitter.com/OsR8lYMnC3 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 19, 2019

Congrats to @WWENXT for making the big move to the @USA_Network! Runners always race faster when somebody is right behind them. Gonna be fun to see which team the world decides to join! #ChooseJericho @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 20, 2019

John Cena

A long step away from “developmental system down in Florida.” From the first #NXTArRIVAL on @WWENetwork to a weekly television show on @USA_Network. Congratulations to @WWE and @WWENXT! https://t.co/zJNt5FANBI — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 20, 2019

Adam Cole & Britt Baker

Battle of the messy buns and Wednesday nights. 💆🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/8tUq18M0on — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 20, 2019

Johnny Gargano

I’ve said since the beginning that I was going to do everything in my power to help get NXT the recognition it deserved.. but I couldn’t do it by myself. WE built this thing, WE made the world take notice and now WE are gonna make history.



Wednesdays. 8pm @USA_Network #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/PWB2hVuI4O — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 20, 2019

Becky Lynch

NXT helped a lot of us to get the spotlight—now is its time to shine. https://t.co/GaihMpwXUs — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 20, 2019

Nick Jackson