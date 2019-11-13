WWE Fans Want an AJ Lee Return Now That CM Punk Is Back

CM Punk made his surprise return to WWE programming on Tuesday night when he arrived on the set of WWE Backstage. Both WWE and FOX quickly announced that Punk had been signed to a new deal that would have him work as an analyst for the Fox Sports 1 show. But shortly after Punk’s arrival, fans started asking another question — if he’s back, is his wife AJ Lee on her way back as well? The former Divas Champion continued to work for WWE up through March 2015, but later wrote in her book that she felt “caught in the middle” of the drama between Punk (who left the company in 2014 due to a long list of grievances) and the promotion.
But now that Punk has dipped his toe back inside the wrestling world, there’s a glimmer of hope for fans that matches like Lee vs. Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks could be a reality.
Check out some of the fan speculation in the list below.
Paige Wants Her BFF Back
RIGHT?! Thats the first thing I asked!! https://t.co/sN2GcbOgDT— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 13, 2019
A Good Question
Them: OH SHIT?? CMPunk is back!!— Stunning Stella Cheeks (@Stella_Cheeks) November 13, 2019
Me: …where is AJ Lee? pic.twitter.com/FksQ4RYrNU
Becky, Run!
AJ Lee is really about to end Becky. Omg omg. Let’s light it up, bitches! https://t.co/3zgBg9JXIm— Bianca Belair Fan (@evrythingbelair) November 13, 2019
What a Sight That Would Be
Man picture an AJ lee pipe bomb on the women today😂😂😂😂 she’d murder them all🔥❗️ pic.twitter.com/bFq0LfTPA6— Team NXT💛🖤 (@MelinasQueendom) November 13, 2019
A Storyline Years in the Making
even tho I’m pretty sure she doesn’t have a neck anymore— Laura (@laurawrestles1) November 13, 2019
THE STORY WITH AJ LEE AND BAYLEY
AJ wrestled Uber fan bayley in nxt, and wore her shirt in her last match in wwe. She called bayley her unicorn who was continuing her legacy
Now bayley is broke….
IDC Let me dream pic.twitter.com/sk5IPxetNO
Dun Dun DUUUUN!
Stephanie McMahon when she sees AJ Lee backstage pic.twitter.com/E9SFhjgCQB— John (@John_Flo31) November 13, 2019