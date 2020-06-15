WWE Backlash: Edge Gets Injured in Loss to Randy Orton

Randy Orton defeated Edge on Sunday night in the main event of WWE's Backlash pay-per-view, but it looks like injury was added to insult. A report broke before Backlash began via Fightful stating that Edge had suffered a tricep injury during the match, one that would keep him out of action for several months. Neither Edge nor WWE have officially commented on whether or not the injury is a torn tricep, and it's not quite clear exactly when in the match Edge suffered the injury.

The match was promoted by WWE as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," and to help with the presentation the match was taped a week in advance. WWE attempted to enhance the match's presentation by adding in extra crowd noise, new camera angles and a special tribute to the late, great Howard Finkel.

The match ended with Orton reviving his old Punt Kick finisher to knock Edge out. He covered him for the pin, then spent several minutes gloating before finally leaving the ring.

Check out the full results from Backlash below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax (No Contest — double contour)

Sheamus def. Jeff Hardy

WWE Women's Championship: Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

This story is developing...

