WWE’s Becky Lynch Calls Working With The Rock on SmackDown Premiere an “Absolute Dream”

WWE kicked off SmackDown’s anticipated premiere on FOX in a big way a few weeks ago with an appearance by the great one himself The Rock, but that wasn’t all they had up their sleeve. Joining him in the segment was The Man Becky Lynch, and what transpired was an entertaining sequence where the two took to dismantling King of the Ring Baron Corbin in hilarious fashion. We had the chance to chat with Lynch about that memorable night and the chance to headline a segment with the legendary superstar, and it’s definitely a hard moment to top.

“It was pretty cool. Pretty cool,” Lynch said. “I grew up, obviously, like everybody else, a giant Rock fan, and when that concept was brought to me about myself and Rock working together, it is just absolute dream come true stuff. To be able to go out there, and work with him, collaborate with him, see his process, and then kick ass with him, and get some retribution, finally, on Baron Corbin because I hadn’t gotten my retribution since that End of Days. And so again, get paid. The Man always collect her debts in the end.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sequence allowed both Lynch and Rock to throw some entertaining jabs at Corbin, including one hilarious burn from Lynch about the size of his balls, and it didn’t take long for that to become a meme on social media.

As for The Rock, this was the first time fans have seen him in WWE since WrestleMania 32, and as he revealed in an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, after that he stepped away from the ring without much hoopla.

“I miss wrestling, I love wrestling. Yes, I do,” Rock said. “I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there’s nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know. Plus, I grew up in wrestling. For a lot of you guys that don’t know, my grandfather wrestled, my dad as well, my whole family. And I actually had my very first match ever in the WWE, was in Madison Square Garden and it was a big pay-per-view, and it was funny because I credit my time and my journey in pro wrestling to getting me to where I am at today.”

It’s cool that he took time from his busy schedule to show up for the premiere, and even cooler that he did a segment with Lynch, and here’s hoping we don’t have to wait as long as last time to see him again.