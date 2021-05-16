Watch: WWE's Bill Goldberg Appears During UFC 262, Puts Former UFC Champion in Headlock

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was spotted in the crowd at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday night during the UFC 262 event. The former WWE Universal Champion was shown putting UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra in a headlock before they both posed for the camera. He was later shown hyping up the live crowd, which reportedly had an attendance of over 16,000. Goldberg was last seen in WWE back in January, challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Of course Goldberg is in the house putting Matt Serra in a headlock #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/PYgpOu49Ex — Amar Singh (The Great Towel-E) (@SkyBlue_Am) May 16, 2021

He also appeared in a photo lifting UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer onto his shoulders.

Been a long time since I’ve seen WWE Superstar Bill Goldberg, who has a unique way of saying hello & sharing brotherly love to an old friend 👊 Always fun to talk & laugh away with Bill... Never change Champ 🙏 Cheers 🥃 #BUFFLIFE😎 pic.twitter.com/ZHTTjfcuad — Bruce Buffer (@brucebuffer) May 16, 2021

Goldberg appeared on WWE's The Bump last month and seemingly gave hope for the dream match between himself and SmackDown's Big E.

"Let's be perfectly honest. A different era of Goldberg would match up against anybody," Goldberg said. "The question is, could this era of Goldberg match up still with people and have it be interesting? I think the answer is absolutely yes. I think Big E could bring some stuff out of me that I would want to do just to make Big E proud of me, right? So, the story goes with Big E and I, is that the only match that I ever was late for, or that I missed in WCW coming up, was a match that I called in and told them I couldn't catch the plane 'cause I was at a signing. And I had to stay until everybody was taken care of. Big E was one of the kids I stayed for. Okay? So I'll never forget his face. I'll never forget that day. And the fact that I made a positive impression upon somebody like that who's been so successful at what they do, it's an honor and a privilege for me. So, you know, getting in the ring with him would be a different situation. But it'd be really cool in its own right."