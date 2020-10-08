Bobby Lashley Reflects on 'Uncomfortable' Storylines After Returning to WWE

✖

Bobby Lashley is currently spending his time as a part of World Wrestling Entertainment locking horns with the members of Retribution as a part of the "Hurt Business", but the larger than life wrestler has recently explained why his return to the WWE has been met with a number of story lines that definitely fall into the "uncomfortable" area. With former WWE superstar Rusev revealing that Lashley was originally supposed to be a part of a love triangle story arc, Bobby joined the podcast of "After The Bell With Corey Graves" to give his thoughts on the stories sent his way.

As Bobby explained during the interview, Lashley has been looking to become the WWE Champion since returning to the ring in 2018. Unfortunately, it seems that Vince McMahon and the higher ups with the organization have different ideas in mind for Bobby, as they hurl story lines his way that Lashley feels are aimed at making him "unlikable" to the audiences that are watching the weekly shows and the pay-per-view events. Though Lashley is currently battling against the anarchist movement in Retribution, we have to wonder if Bobby will soon get his chance to become the WWE Champion as Drew McIntyre's reign continues!

Bobby Lashley had this to say on "After The Bell", breaking down his thoughts on why WWE keeps pushing him into these "uncomfortable situations" when it comes to the story telling elements of his career as a professional wrestler:

“For me, I had to figure out the why. A lot of times people don’t want to figure out the why. I think part of the why for me is when I came back, they wanted people to hate me. But also, I think it’s just getting me to loosen up a little bit. I trained so long with wrestling and it was always shut up and I trained. I was always a shut up and train type of person. I busted my ass and let what I do speak for me. I was a workhorse and I was always a quiet person. I think when I came back they said, we need to embarrass him enough to break out of his shell.”

