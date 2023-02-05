WWE's Bray Wyatt Confirms Recent Injury

Bray Wyatt has wrestled just six matches since his return to the WWE last October, five of which have been at non-televised live events. It was reported back in January that Wyatt had suffered a broken finger on his left hand during a match with Jinder Mahal on Dec. 29 down in Miami, and outside of his Pitch Black Match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble WWE had kept Wyatt from competing in any matches until Saturday night in Columbus, Georgia. Wyatt even confirmed the injury via his Twitter account, responding to Dijak after the big man injured his middle finger during a match with Wes Lee at NXT: Vengeance Day in Charlotte.

Wyatt faced Knight in a "Lights Out Street Fight" on Saturday night and won via a Sister Abigail. It was also confirmed on social media that Wyatt showed up for the match wearing an Uncle Howdy mask. After the events of the Royal Rumble and this past week's SmackDown, it now appears Wyatt and Howdy are on the same page.

"There are some people that like new concepts and people who take risks and things, and then there are people who don't just because they don't," Wyatt said regarding the Pitch Black match in a post-show press conference after the Rumble. "It's a sport to some, it's a show to others. The beautiful thing about wrestling and this industry is that there is something for everyone. I've always prided myself on the fact that I'm willing to take risks and do things that no one has ever done. In my opinion, if you're not willing to do that then what are you doing here?"

Wyatt also discussed his interaction with The Undertaker from Raw's 30th Anniversary special last month — "It's the kinda thing that only I get to have, you know? It's something for me, it's something for my children to see down the line, you know? It's just like a gratification. Something for all of your hard work and all of the years you've been compared to him even though you didn't ask for it. I think everyone in the world finally understands that I'm never gonna be him. I never tried to be him. Why would anyone be him? He's the only Undertaker."