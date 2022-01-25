Another WWE Star Has Reportedly Asked for Their Release

Mustafa Ali made headlines back on Jan. 16 when he publicly requested his release from the WWE. Unfortunately for him, days later it was reported that WWE would not be granting it despite the promotion cutting well over a hundred wrestlers since April 2020, despite most of them being cited as budget cuts. It turns out Ali isn’t the only one who wants out of the company, as PWInsider is reporting that Brian Kendrick requested his release and has been waiting “at least” six weeks without WWE accepting it. Kendrick hasn’t wrestled a match since the October 28, 2020 episode of 205 Live, and has since moved into a producer role for both NXT and 205 Live.

Last month it seemed like Kendrick was going to make a comeback when, after getting attacked backstage by Harland, he was booked to take on the big man on the Dec. 28 episode. However, the match was inexplicably scrapped.

.@mrbriankendrick is going to give his apology to @harlandwwe in the ring next week!!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0VNYJasAx8 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 22, 2021

Kendrick, a trainee of Shawn Michaels, initially signed a developmental deal with the WWE way back in February 2000. He would jump in and out of the copany on three separate occasions, finding his biggest success in the mid-2000s while teaming with Paul London and winning both sets of tag team championships. His in-ring return in 2016 as part of the Cruiserweight Classic eventually led to him winning the Cruiserweight Championship and being one of 205 Live’s biggest heels. That title was retired earlier this month when Carmelo Hayes unified it with the NXT North American Championship.

