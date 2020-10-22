Brock Lesnar Added to EA Sports UFC 4 Roster

✖

While he remains a free agent from the WWE, Brock Lesnar dipped his toe back into the world of mixed martial arts this week when Electronic Arts announced "The Beast" would be added to the EA Sports UFC 4 video game roster. As a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Lesnar has not appeared in a UFC-licensed game since EA Sports UFC back in 2014. His character boasts a four-star rating, with his best stats being in grappling and striking.

Lesnar's last UFC bout came in 2016 when he defeated Mark Hunt at UFC 200 (though the fight was latest changed to No Contest following Lesnar's failed drug test). Lesnar can be heard in the announcement trailing saying "This is my house, this is my home. The UFC is Brock Lesnar."

Lesnar's advocate in the WWE, Paul Heyman, was asked about the possibility of Lesnar ever fighting again by ESPN's Ariel Helwani. While he repeatedly stated Lesnar can do whatever he pleases, he doubts anyone can pitch him a fight that he'll find interesting.

"Number One, I don't think there's enough money to get him to do it," Heyman said. "Number Two, I don't know what would entice him to do so. And Number Three, I think when Brock Lesnar came back at UFC 200 and survived being punched in the face by Mark Hunt and still won the fight, which very few people do after getting punched in the face by Mark Hunt, I think that itch got scratched."

He also addressed when Lesnar will sign another WWE contract.

"It depends on if there's a worthy challenger and enough box office appeal," Heyman explained. "Right now, he's very happy being a farmer and a magnificent father to his children. However, if there's something that WWE can offer that intrigues, motivates, or inspires Lesnar, and if the money is right and the business is solid, I'm sure he would be willing to do it."