Watch: Brock Lesnar Attacks John Cena After SummerSlam Ends

✖

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to the WWE on Saturday night at the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and it didn't take long for "The Beast" to make his presence felt. He immediately stared down Roman Reigns following his Universal Championship victory over John Cena, but "The Tribal Chief" opted to back off. The show went off the air with Lesnar posing in the ring, but after it ended Lesnar turned his attention to an unconscious Cena.

The former world champion attacked the helpless Suicide Squad star, attacking him with a pair of German Suplexes and an F5. Cena eventually made his way back to his feet and waved to the crowd to close out the night.

Brock Lesnar attacked John Cena after #SummerSlam went off the air pic.twitter.com/TKciQw4nKF — Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) August 22, 2021

This story is developing...