WWE Announces Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez Match at Crown Jewel

WWE had a few surprises to share at their press conference today, but one of the biggest takeaways from it was the match many have been waiting for ever since Cain Velasquez came out to the ring with Rey Mysterio. Not only was his introduction and appearance in WWE a surprise to fans, but it was also one to Brock Lesnar, who shares some history with Velasquez. WWE announced today that they are well aware of that history, and thus Velasquez is set to go against Brock Lesnar in a match at their upcoming Crown Jewel.

Lesnar will face Velasquez at the King Fahd International Stadium, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel will stream live on WWE Network on Thursday, October 31st at 1 pm est, and it is sure to be one of the most anticipated bouts in some time.

For those who aren’t familiar with what led up to this, Lesnar came out and demolished not only Rey Mysterio but also his son on a previous episode. Lesnar was back in action and SmackDown, and ended up taking down Kofi Kingston to take the WWE Championship. That’s wehn Rey Mysterio came out with some backup in the form of Velasquez, who headed to the ring and decimated Lesnar.

Lesnar is familiar with Velasquez from their days in UFC, where Velasquez defeated Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

That was 9 years ago though, so we’re interested to see if Lesnar can return the favor in WWE, where Velasquez will be making his permanent residence for the foreseeable future.

