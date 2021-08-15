✖

It turns out Ric Flair wasn't the only major wrestling star who traveled to Mexico City for AAA's Triplemania. "The Nature Boy" made a surprise appearance during Saturday night's show to accompany Andrade El Idolo for his AAA Mega Championship match with Kenny Omega, and even wound up getting involved just before "The Cleaner" managed to put the challenge away with a One-Winged Angel. It turns out Charlotte Flair was in attendance for the show as well, as confirmed by Konnan's Twitter account.

Days before Andrade's title match, Dave Meltzer released a report via Wrestling Observer Radio that the former NXT Champion wants his entire family to join him at his new home, AEW. That includes Charlotte, Ric and members of his old Los Ingobernables stable Rush, Bestia del Ring and Dragon Lee.

But even while she did fly down to support her fiance, Flair has made it clear she has no intention of jumping ship and leaving WWE.

"I'm WWE homegrown," Flair told Bleacher Report earlier this year. "I think that's what people forget. I'm a product of the PC. That would be so scary to me to leave my home, which is WWE. To know that he has traveled the world and that he'll continue to travel the world and make a bigger name for himself, I'm so excited for him."

She continued — "What I'm helping him with definitely is not what he's helping me with. With him, he obviously works with me on the moves. I have a style now obviously because I've been on Raw and SmackDown since 2015, but just working with my performance and I work with him on presentation. Half of the battle is being a star. I feel like, which people forget a lot of the time, is that it is present whether it's promos or... I can't give away the magic, but I work with presentation and he works with wrestling. You swap it."

But while Andrade appreciated having his future father-in-law by his side, Omega wasn't amused.

