Ric Flair Makes Surprise Appearance at AAA TripleMania XXIX

Tonight's big clash for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXIX was one of the biggest matches of the night, and it felt that way right from the very first entrance. The match between Mega Champion Kenny Omega and his newest challenger Andrade el Idolo was certain to be a great one, but even better was the fact that before the match even started we got a surprise appearance from a wrestling legend. Accompanying Andrade to the ring was none other than the Nature Boy himself Ric Flair, and you can see the entrance in the photo below.

You can't get much better than having an icon like Flair walk with you to the ring, and both were all smiles during the big event. For those unfamiliar with the connection, Andrade is currently engaged to WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, who is also Ric Flair's daughter. We're not sure if Charlotte was able to make the trip as well, but it's awesome that they came out to support him.

Andrade is looking to make this a back-to-back losing streak for Omega, who just lost his Impact World Championship to Christian Cage on AEW Rampage. If he loses the AAA Mega Championship, that will remove two titles from the belt collector in just 48 hours, and he probably won't be taking that very well come next week's Dynamite.

This would be a huge win for Andrade, who came into AEW with a lot of potential and promise, and we can't wait to see what happens when the dust settles.

Here's the full card for AAA TripleMania XXIX:

Marvel Lucha Libre Exhibition

Copa Bardahl (Drago, Mr. Iguana, and Mamba)

Lucha Brothers vs El Hijo del Vikingo and Laredo Kid vs Taurus and a mystery partner (AAA Tag Team Championships)

Pagano, Chessman, and Murder Clown vs Puma King and two mystery partners

Psycho Clown vs Rey Escorpion (Mask vs Hair match)

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache (Winner takes both Championships)

AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega vs Andrade el Idolo (AAA Mega Championship)

What did you think of the match?