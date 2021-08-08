Andrade El Idolo Reportedly Wants WWE, Ring of Honor Stars to Join Him in AEW

✖

Whole Andrade El Idolo has only wrestled once in an AEW ring so far, the former NXT Champion seems to be building towards creating his own faction in the Jacksonville promotion. He already has Chavo Guerrero working by his side, and the pair have been trying to recruit Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo away from PAC for several weeks. But if Dave Meltzer's latest report on Wrestling Observer Radio is to be believed, the Mexican star might have significantly bigger plans in the works. According to him, El Idolo wants members of his former Los Ingobernables faction, his fiancee Charlotte Flair and his future father-in-law Ric Flair to join him.

"Andrade has told people that he wants the whole family there. And by the family, it's, you know, Rush, Bestia, Dragon Lee, him, Ashley [Charlotte Flair], Ric [Flair], that's what he wants," Meltzer said. "Ashley, you know, I don't know her. I'm certainly not going to speak for her, I sense that she wants to be in WWE, that it's the big leagues to her."

Originally debuting in CMLL in April 2014, Los Ingobernables has since splintered off into a number of groups. Los Ingobernables de Japon (led by Tetsuya Naito) remains one of New Japan's most beloved groups while La Faccion Ingobernable has been dominating both AAA and Ring of Honor with members Rush, La Bestia del Ring, Kenny King and Dragon Lee. Andrade has previously teased realigning with Rush (the former ROH World Champion), and it would mark the first major crossover between ROH and AEW on the latter's programming.

Getting Ric to join AEW might be the easiest goal to accomplish, given he was just granted his release from his latest WWE contract. But trying to get Charlotte to leave WWE, as Meltzer noted in his report, could be an incredibly difficult task. She's been at the center of WWE's Women's Division for years and is one of the company's most decorated active stars with 13 women's championship reigns between Raw, SmackDown and NXT. She's also outright swatted down the idea in interviews.

"I'm WWE homegrown," Flair told Bleacher Report earlier this year. "I think that's what people forget. I'm a product of the PC. That would be so scary to me to leave my home, which is WWE. To know that he has traveled the world and that he'll continue to travel the world and make a bigger name for himself, I'm so excited for him."

She continued — "What I'm helping him with definitely is not what he's helping me with. With him, he obviously works with me on the moves. I have a style now obviously because I've been on Raw and SmackDown since 2015, but just working with my performance and I work with him on presentation. Half of the battle is being a star. I feel like, which people forget a lot of the time, is that it is present whether it's promos or... I can't give away the magic, but I work with presentation and he works with wrestling. You swap it."