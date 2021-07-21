Wrestling Fans Think Signing CM Punk Would Be Massive for AEW
News broke on Wednesday morning that CM Punk was in talks to return to pro wrestling after departing from the WWE in 2014. The initial report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp was that AEW was "the most likely landing point." While this does not confirm Punk will sign with the Jacksonville-based promotions, he has stated in previous interviews the AEW interests him more than returning to WWE. The news instantly sent wrestling fans into a frenzy on Twitter, as fans started dream booking the former WWE Champion arriving in AEW and having matches with its top stars. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.
Should Punk go to AEW? Or will WWE somehow manage to entice him into returning to the promotion? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!
It's Possible...
I think my organs would shut down with joy if CM Punk and Bryan Danielson did suddenly appear in an AEW ring 😂
I'd love to see them anywhere to be fair, but wow.— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 21, 2021
Massive
If AEW gets Daniel Bryan and CM Punk, AEW is going to be absolutely unmatched 🔥— The Real One ☄️ (@WWEREALONE) July 21, 2021
Deafening
Those CM Punk chants are about the make the biggest comeback in wrestling history.— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 21, 2021
Death From Pure Joy
Wrestling Twitter if CM Punk and Daniel Bryan appear in AEW in the next few weeks.@SimpsonsWWE pic.twitter.com/BoNcUOwJmB— Irish Wrestling Entertainment 💬 (@IRISHWRESTLING8) July 21, 2021
Bringing In More Fans
I had someone who only watches #WWE pay-per-views tell me that if CM Punk/Daniel Bryan join #AEW, he'll start regularly watching Dynamite.
He has yet to watch a single AEW show.
If you don't think MANY others will do the same, then you're kidding yourself. This could be huge.— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 21, 2021
Poor Kenny
Kenny Omega when CM Punk and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) confront him in the span of 2 weeks: pic.twitter.com/5QzaJXYaBE— Sir Suplex (@SirSuplex) July 21, 2021
Go Out on a High Note
Honestly when you think about how CM Punk is 42 and probably thinking about his legacy while he can still deliver at the level he’d want, a run in AEW where everything he does will be insanely hot would be the perfect way to cap off his career.— Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) July 21, 2021
He's Not Wrong
Wrestling Twitter after hearing this: https://t.co/fakTaQdRml pic.twitter.com/lZh9zfWDV0— Diddlers of Cultaholic (@Cultaholthicc) July 21, 2021