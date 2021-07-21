Wrestling Fans Think Signing CM Punk Would Be Massive for AEW

News broke on Wednesday morning that CM Punk was in talks to return to pro wrestling after departing from the WWE in 2014. The initial report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp was that AEW was "the most likely landing point." While this does not confirm Punk will sign with the Jacksonville-based promotions, he has stated in previous interviews the AEW interests him more than returning to WWE. The news instantly sent wrestling fans into a frenzy on Twitter, as fans started dream booking the former WWE Champion arriving in AEW and having matches with its top stars. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.

