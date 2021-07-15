Latest Update on Daniel Bryan's WWE Status

✖

Daniel Bryan hasn't been on WWE TV since losing to Roman Reigns in a championship vs. career match on the April 30 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It was reported shortly afterward that Bryan's WWE contract had expired, but it wasn't clear if he was actually leaving the company. The former world champion had said in multiple interviews that his latest contract would be his last full-time deal, but many fans assumed WWE would want him under some sort of deal.

There were a few updates regarding Bryan provided by the Wrestling Observer this week. Bryan Alvarez said on a recent Wrestling Observer Live that WWE had instructed its employees to not include Bryan in various WWE projects, possibly its latest video game.

"There's some WWE projects being done...it might be the video game because when WWE started releasing all of those people, I mean one of the things that people don't think about is when they do this with no warning, that the folks that do stuff like the video game, all of a sudden they have to scramble to take people out of the video game because WWE doesn't like having people in the video game where they are paying royalties to somebody that is no longer with them anymore," Alvarez said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

"I'm not sure if it's the video game or what it is but one of these projects that involves obviously the wrestlers in WWE, they were alerted today that this person, this person, this person, this person, this person no longer with WWE and one of the people they mentioned was Daniel Bryan. Realistically, he's not with the company, that's true but that is an indication that at this point take him out of whatever project this is because he's not with this company," he added. before noting all of this could be a moot point if he has secretly signed a new deal.

Dave Meltzer then added on Wrestling Observer Radio that whatever Bryan is planning on doing, it's being kept a secret.

"Nobody really knows what he's doing," Meltzer said.

It should be noted that, prior to his departure, Bryan hinted at wrestling in other companies while still under a WWE deal. What do you think Bryan does next? Let us know in the comments below!

"It'd be interesting if I could wrestle in different companies and WWE. That's something I'm trying to weasel my way into right now," he said during a fan meet-and-greet before WrestleMania 37.