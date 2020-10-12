Report: 'Dark Side of The Ring' Season 3 Topics Revealed

✖

Production for Season 3 of ViceTV's hit wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring has begun, and according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, a few of the topics for the upcoming season have been revealed via who has been interviewed so far. Johnson wrote that the topics will include Grizzly Smith, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Rockin' Robin and Sam Houston. Show creators Evan Hunsey and Jason Eisner have already confirmed one of the topics will be the 1995 "Collision in Korea" event, a show that was co-promoted by WCW and New Japan Pro Wrestling in North Korea.

Eric Bischoff has also confirmed via his 83 Weeks podcast that he has conducted interviews for the aforementioned event, as well as the tragic death of Brian Pillman.

After a well-received first season, the show saw a major jump in popularity for Season Two while covering events like Chris Benoit's double-murder suicide, the Brawl for All, David Schultz slapping John Stossel, the Road Warriors and the death of Owen Hart. Leading up to the season finale Hart's widow Martha Hart gave a series of interviews, including one with ComicBook.

"I really appreciated how the Dark Side of the Ring highlighted and showed Owen's personality," Martha said regarding the episode. "He was such a bubbly, happy person. He's was so kind, and I know we didn't get to really, I wish we could have fleshed out more about his personality, but I think people really get a sense of just the great father that he was, the great husband. He was such a warm, uplifting person. He was the kind of person that you're just attracted to because he's positive and happy and fun to be around and uplifting. I think people are going to get a sense of this very playful, fun guy that was just a real sweetheart, and he really was. He was just a pleasant, wonderful person."

The release date for the third season of Dark Side of The Ring has yet to be confirmed.