WWE Doesn’t Think AEW’s ‘Gory’ and ‘Brutal’ Matches Are Appealing in 2022

WWE and AEW offer different flavors of wrestling, with WWE focusing more on sports entertainment while AEW leans more into the professional wrestling side, though WWE and AEW do incorporate both styles at times. WWE does feel there is a big difference between the two, as they have mentioned the blood and guts matches of AEW in previous comments. Their latest statement, which they exclusively provided to the Toronto Star, references the brutal Tag Team match that pitted Tay Conti and Anna Jay against The Bunny and Penelope Ford. Those who watched know how great that match was, but the blood and hardcore nature seems to have been a bit much for WWE, and in 2022 they don’t feel this type of “gory self-mutilation” is “appealing.”

The WWE’s statement reads: “If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31 event on TNT, it quickly becomes clear that these are very different businesses. We had an edgier product in the ‘Attitude’ era and in a 2022 world, we don’t believe that type of dangerous and brutal display is appealing to network partners, sponsors, venues, children, or the general public as a whole.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

AEW has had no problems putting on bloody matches, even going so far as to have Nick Gage hop over from GCW with a pizza cutter at one point. Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, and more have put on more vicious matches in this style, and this is quite opposed to WWE’s approach.

As they mention in the statement, the Attitude Era was full of this type of match, with crimson masks popping up everywhere. These days though that is not WWE’s style, as they prefer a more PG product, so if blood does make its way into a match, it was either accidental, pre-approved, or done by someone with significant star power behind them.

Khan is always game for a little back and forth, so it will be interesting to see what he has to say about these latest comments on WWE, though we don’t see AEW’s approach to these types of matches changing anytime soon.

What did you think of WWE’s comments? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful