WWE Set to Debut New Eddie Guerrero Documentary

This fall marks the 13 year anniversary of Eddie Guerrero’s tragic passing in 2005.

It hardly seems like it has been that long since the former WWE Champion passed away. His memory has long lived on in the WWE, whether it is through wrestling maneuvers that stars use to honor him, ring gear inspired by his time in wrestling, or stars like Sasha Banks who often mention how much he inspired them and their career.

WWE plans to take a look back at Guerrero’s storied career with a brand new documentary airing this Sunday on the WWE Network. With SmackDown’s 1,000th episode set for this Tuesday, the documentary will focus on Guerrero’s contributions to the SmackDown brand. Eddie had a four month reign as WWE Champion in 2004 and was often a featured star on the brand during the early days of the first WWE brand extension

The full synopsis from WWE is as follows: