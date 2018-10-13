WWE Set to Debut New Eddie Guerrero Documentary

This fall marks the 13 year anniversary of Eddie Guerrero’s tragic passing in 2005.
It hardly seems like it has been that long since the former WWE Champion passed away. His memory has long lived on in the WWE, whether it is through wrestling maneuvers that stars use to honor him, ring gear inspired by his time in wrestling, or stars like Sasha Banks who often mention how much he inspired them and their career.
Videos by ComicBook.com
WWE plans to take a look back at Guerrero’s storied career with a brand new documentary airing this Sunday on the WWE Network. With SmackDown’s 1,000th episode set for this Tuesday, the documentary will focus on Guerrero’s contributions to the SmackDown brand. Eddie had a four month reign as WWE Champion in 2004 and was often a featured star on the brand during the early days of the first WWE brand extension
The full synopsis from WWE is as follows:
Watch the premiere of WWE Untold: Eddie Guerrero on YouTube this Sunday
Eddie Guerrero was one of the most beloved Superstars in WWE history, and he played a huge role in defining SmackDown as a brand. The newest edition of the documentary series “WWE Untold” explores Guerrero’s effect on the blue brand as it approaches its 1000th episode, and will stream live on WWE’s YouTube channel this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
Featuring exclusive interviews with John Cena, Batista, Kurt Angle, JBL, Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks, Aiden English and Vickie Guerrero, this edition of “WWE Untold” will examine how Guerrero emerged as a leader on SmackDown in the early days of the 2002 brand split, both on-screen as a performer and behind the scenes as a locker room leader for a group of young Superstars out to prove themselves on a show that found itself competing with Monday Night Raw.
Before SmackDown’s historic 1000th episode, take an incredible behind-the-scenes look at one of the blue brand’s greatest Superstars in an all-new edition of “WWE Untold,” streaming live on WWE’s YouTube channel this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT!