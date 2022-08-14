Will Eric Bischoff Come Back to WWE to Work Under Triple H?

Eric Bischoff has been brought in to work with WWE multiple times since WCW folded back in 2001. The latest example came in June 2019 when he was hired as the new Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown. The arrangement was short-lived and by mid-October, he was booted from his position (and the company) while Bruce Prichard stepped in. The WWE Creative team has seen a seismic change over the past month with Vince McMahon departing from the company amid a multi-million-dollar scandal and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as both Head of Creative and Talent Relations.

Could Bischoff come back now that WWE is under new leadership? According to the man himself, don't count on it.

"No, because there's no need for me. What I have to contribute at this point is — we're beginning to see on television. Maybe this is just me being so hyper-optimistic because the last 10 years of wrestling has bored the f— outta me. I want to be excited about it. I want to be interested, I talked about it. I've been in the business for 35 years. Damn, I want to be excited about the business. But it's just bored me to death for such a long time," Bischoff said in a new interview with Shakiel Mahjouri.

"...I make more headlines when I'm critical of AEW, but I'm actually just as critical of WWE," he later added. "But now I'm seeing that, and maybe just because I'm getting a little bit of an indication that something really good is coming, I'm overly excited. But if I'm right, then what the hell would I have to contribute? But they don't need me. That discipline and that story structure and a commitment to the format and episodic television is the one thing that separated me from everybody else that was doing it for a long time. But if they're figuring that out in WWE hell, they don't need to spend the plane ticket on me."

Since Levesque took over, WWE's TV product has placed a great emphasis on in-ring action by elevating the United States, Intercontinental and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Stars that were released under the previous regime were also brought back into the fold, such as Dakoata Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis and members of Hit Row.

