WWE Signed a Former Impact World Champion Months Ago But They Haven't Appeared on TV

WWE signed Eric Young to a contract back in November 2022, but the former Impact World Champion has yet to appear on WWE programming in any capacity. Young initially signed with WWE in 2016 and quickly became the leader of the Sanity faction on the NXT brand. He, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe were called up to the main roster in 2018 but the faction didn't find nearly the kind of success they had back in NXT and were split up the following year when Young moved to Raw via the Superstar Shake-Up. Young was then one of the many wrestlers released in 2020 as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts.

He'd return to Impact Wrestling months after his release and was quickly elevated to main event status, winning the Impact World Championship for the second time in his career and dropping it to Rich Swann in the main event of the 2020 Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Young would then launch a new faction, Violent By Design, and have a two-month reign as Impact World Tag Team Champion. Fightful Select dropped a new report on Monday stating Young's new WWE deal started in November 2022, though he wouldn't be "killed off" Impact until a month later.

The report also noted there's been no word of Young being backstage at any WWE event since signing his new deal and it's unclear when he'll finally be booked for a match. As for the rest of his former Sanity stable, Dain (aka Big Damo) has been working for a variety of promotions since being released in 2021 while Wolfe (Axel Tischer) wrestles primarily for European promotions like wXw and Progress. Nikki Cross is still a member of Monday Night Raw and reverted back to her "crazy" persona last year. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

