WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Start Time, How to Watch, Live Stream, Full Card

WWE’s Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The show is set to kick off what should be an eventful Fall for the company, as the 2021 WWE Draft is less than a week away and WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel event takes place next month, followed by Survivor Series in Brooklyn in November. And while last year’s Extreme Rules lived up to its name with an “Eye for an Eye” Match and a cinematic swamp fight, this year’s card only has one stipulation match — an Extreme Rules match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and “The Demon” Finn Balor.

Reigns’ run as world champion officially eclipsed one full year after his victory over John Cena at SummerSlam last month and has already been announced for a title defense against a returning Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. But Balor presents an interesting obstacle for “The Tribal Chief” as he’s never lost on the main roster once he dons the body paint.

How to Watch WWE Extreme Rules 2021

Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Stream: Peacock

Elsewhere on the card, Bianca Belair will look to get revenge on Becky Lynch following what happened at SummerSlam. That show saw Belair’s match with Sasha Banks get canceled at the last minute, only for Lynch to return, nail Belair with a sucker punch and beat “The EST” in mere seconds to become SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was then revealed that Lynch wanted to return from her absence as a heel and has shown a much more cocky persona as “Big Match Bex.” Lynch confirmed in a recent interview with TalkSport that while she was cleared for a return at WrestleMania (possibly for a match with Bayley), those plans wound up getting scrapped. Belair then confirmed with Inside The Ropes that the entire match with Lynch was a last-minute decision.

“It was pretty much very, very, very, very, very last minute. Pretty much when I was in the ring up – until the time that I went out [to the ring]. Very late call, very late moment, everything, all the emotions that you saw in my face during the match at SummerSlam, were real emotions, shock. Kind of just like, ‘Wow, this is happening. Ok, let’s go with it and just be great at what you do.’ So it was a very, very last minute call,” Belair said.

