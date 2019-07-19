WWE Extreme Rules Attendance, Update on SummerSlam Ticket Sales

It’s no secret that WWE attendance has been a cause for concern in recent months, but it looks like WWE’s most recent PPV show fared better than June’s event.

According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Extreme Rules in Philadelphia drew approximately 12,800 fans to the Wells Fargo Center. Michael Cole did not announce an attendance figure during the PPV, as WWE has failed to do in recent months, but he did say at one point that the show was sold out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Meltzer, the show was about 1,200 tickets short of a sell-out. WWE did offer deals in the weeks prior to the show in order to increase sales, including some two-for-one ticket deals.

Either way, 12,800 is a far better number than WWE Stomping Grounds did last month in Tacoma. That event reportedly drew around 4,500 paying fans. There were reports that a local mall in Tacoma was giving away tickets to the show the weekend of Stomping Grounds in order to fill up the Tacoma Dome, which can seat 18,000 fans.

Next month, WWE presents SummerSlam from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. That show is very close to being legitimately sold out, with only some of the most expensive tickets remaining. The screenshot below shows what was available as of Friday afternoon.

SummerSlam is a destination event, similar to WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble, with fans flying in from all over the world. Thus, ticket sales were never expected to be an issue for that show. It’s the B-level PPV events in between the “Big Four” (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble) that have struggled with ticket sales.