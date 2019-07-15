WWE Fans Furious Over Brock Lesnar Winning the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules

After weeks of teasing, Brock Lesnar finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Sunday night at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Universal Champion Seth Rollins. “The Beast” won in mere seconds after hitting Rollins, who had already competed in a main event mixed tag match bout, with an F-5.

With the win Lesnar enters his third reign as Universal Champion. He holds all the records with the title — most reigns, longest single reign (504 days) and most combined days (660). But while the moment was monumental, fans online were outraged over the upcoming reality of Raw’s world champion seldomly appearing on television once again.

Check out some of the fan reactions below.

‘Blerg’

Brock Lesnar again. We don’t need this in our world. Blerg. — Will! (@itswilltime) July 15, 2019

You’ve gotta be joking me!

Supernatural

Take it away, Cersei!

In one GIF, sum up your feelings on Brock Lesnar as the Universal Champion.



I’ll start #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/FXeh0KbwTb — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) July 15, 2019

On the bright side…

Don’t let Brock Lesnar being Universal Champion distract you from the important fact that Kofi Kingston is still champion and that’s that matters. Thank you — Ginger Spice (@heeIroman) July 15, 2019

I’m out of here

This PPV was doing so well!!!!



….and now Brock Lesnar is the new Universal Champion.#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/G9jzL7OBdg — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) July 15, 2019

Disappointed Undertaker Is Disappointed

I’m detecting a pattern here

My problem is wwe only has one story for brock

Guy challenges, brock destroys. Brock destroys everybody for a long while, finally competitor comes in and finally defeats brock making everybody happy and hopeful. 2-4 months later brock defeats competitor gets title and repeat. — Mark (@sheam316) July 15, 2019

Kevin Owens was right

@FightKOFight is right you’re not listening!! Now we won’t see the title defended until #SummerSlam 🤬Why do you cause us so much pain??? pic.twitter.com/TmXLAe2b83 — Michelle Meissner (@michpooh72) July 15, 2019

Not All Negative