WWE Fans Furious Over Brock Lesnar Winning the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules

After weeks of teasing, Brock Lesnar finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Sunday

After weeks of teasing, Brock Lesnar finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Sunday night at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Universal Champion Seth Rollins. “The Beast” won in mere seconds after hitting Rollins, who had already competed in a main event mixed tag match bout, with an F-5.

With the win Lesnar enters his third reign as Universal Champion. He holds all the records with the title — most reigns, longest single reign (504 days) and most combined days (660). But while the moment was monumental, fans online were outraged over the upcoming reality of Raw’s world champion seldomly appearing on television once again.

