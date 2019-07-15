WWE Fans Furious Over Brock Lesnar Winning the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules

After weeks of teasing, Brock Lesnar finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Sunday night at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Universal Champion Seth Rollins. “The Beast” won in mere seconds after hitting Rollins, who had already competed in a main event mixed tag match bout, with an F-5.
With the win Lesnar enters his third reign as Universal Champion. He holds all the records with the title — most reigns, longest single reign (504 days) and most combined days (660). But while the moment was monumental, fans online were outraged over the upcoming reality of Raw’s world champion seldomly appearing on television once again.
Check out some of the fan reactions below.
‘Blerg’
Brock Lesnar again. We don’t need this in our world. Blerg.— Will! (@itswilltime) July 15, 2019
You’ve gotta be joking me!
Are you serious? loLollolol pic.twitter.com/CabmjcsL5p— Bri@n 🤘🏻 (@brianmnguyen_) July 15, 2019
Supernatural
Brock Lesnar as the champ. 🙄🙄🙄 #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/he627zwHH3— Kristina J (@DisneyFan1213) July 15, 2019
Take it away, Cersei!
In one GIF, sum up your feelings on Brock Lesnar as the Universal Champion.— WWE Critics (@WWECritics) July 15, 2019
I’ll start #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/FXeh0KbwTb
On the bright side…
Don’t let Brock Lesnar being Universal Champion distract you from the important fact that Kofi Kingston is still champion and that’s that matters. Thank you— Ginger Spice (@heeIroman) July 15, 2019
I’m out of here
This PPV was doing so well!!!!— Mark (@WrestlingJebus) July 15, 2019
….and now Brock Lesnar is the new Universal Champion.#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/G9jzL7OBdg
Disappointed Undertaker Is Disappointed
Brock Lesnar is Universal Champion again. #WinnersTakeAll #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/LpI42aJoQK— ScottyBalor32 (@ScottyStyles29) July 15, 2019
I’m detecting a pattern here
My problem is wwe only has one story for brock— Mark (@sheam316) July 15, 2019
Guy challenges, brock destroys. Brock destroys everybody for a long while, finally competitor comes in and finally defeats brock making everybody happy and hopeful. 2-4 months later brock defeats competitor gets title and repeat.
Kevin Owens was right
@FightKOFight is right you’re not listening!! Now we won’t see the title defended until #SummerSlam 🤬Why do you cause us so much pain??? pic.twitter.com/TmXLAe2b83— Michelle Meissner (@michpooh72) July 15, 2019
Not All Negative
I love it! Congratulations @BrockLesnar ! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/o7nF2Oe40D— Rick Del Santo (@garagerick) July 15, 2019