WWE Reveals Fall 2022 NXT Performance Center Rookie Class

A host of new faces will be in the WWE NXT Performance Center, as WWE has introduced the Fall 2022 Rookie Class, who are now reporting to the Performance Center in the hopes of becoming one of WWE's next big stars. The group includes 15 athletes that come from the worlds of Track & Field, pro football, volleyball, and NCAA Division 1 Gymnastics, and each of the Rookie Class got their own introduction in the video below. The 2022 Rookie Class includes Beau Morris, Hayden Pittman, Alivia Ash, Kevin Ventura-Cortes, Skylor Clinton, Franki Strefling, Chukwusom Enekwechi, Harleigh White, Rickssen Opont, Lea Mitchell, Anna Keefer, Kennedy Cummins, Breanna Ruggiero, Jade Gentile, and Monika Klisara.

Since the NXT 2.0 era kicked off, NXT has introduced a bevy of new faces into the mix through NXT and Level Up, and there are already several promising stars in the lineup, including Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, The Creed Brothers, Nikkita Lyons, Axiom, Nathan Frazer, and more. Several in that group seem to be headed to the main roster sooner than later, so there will be some new openings in the main lineup for these new talents to step into down the line.

NXT has also continued to introduce new people into the show over the past year, and is now teasing yet another addition in the form of the mysterious Scrypts. Ava Raine also recently made her debut on NXT TV as part of Schism, and Sol Ruca has also been recently added to the NXT roster.

It will be fun to see how this new class evolves and steps into their initial characters, and there are undoubtedly at least a few stars amongst this newest class, so hopefully, we'll get to see what they can do in the ring and on the microphone sooner than later.

Are you excited for this newest NXT class? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!