WWE SmackDown Fans Can't Stop Raving About Matt Riddle vs John Morrison
Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with what looked to be the typical interview promo segment, though Matt Riddle was doing a decent job of making it entertaining. That said, when the action in the ring started between Riddle and Baron Corbin's hand-picked opponent for him in John Morrison, things kicked into another gear, and what followed was an absolutely fantastic match between two supremely athletic superstars. WWE fans were eating it up with a spoon, and they took to social media to share their reactions, and we've collected some of the best ones starting on the next slide.
Many fans were impressed at the chemistry between the two in the ring, and some are calling it the best match Morrison's had since he returned to WWE.
Both have the athleticism and power to deliver innovative offense but can also deliver thrilling counters and ground games when the situation calls for it. Throw in Riddle throwing a flip flop at Corbin and the Styles angle at the end and you had one hell of a start to SmackDown, and we can't wait to see more.
Hopefully, that's what we get in the future, but in the meantime hit the next slide to see what fans thought of the match.
The official description for tonight's SmackDown can be found below.
"Sheamus is set to toast Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles will defend the Intercontinental Title against Drew Gulak, and Matt Riddle joins Michael Cole for an exclusive interview."
Here's what's going down on tonight's SmackDown:
Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles vs Drew Gulak
Sheamus Raising Glass to Jeff Hardy
Matt Riddle speaks with Michael Cole
5 Stars
It was certainly a great way to kick off SmackDown, and some were even calling it a 5 Star match.
Holy shit this match!!
They putting on a 5 star banger in the opening of #Smackdown?
Julian the wrestling fan 🍥 (@Julian_NXT) July 4, 2020
"Holy shit this match!!
They putting on a 5 star banger in the opening of #Smackdown?
Bruh!
Incredible
Both Riddle and Morrison were great, but Morrison really showed how good he is in the ring with moves like the one below, and fans noticed.
John Morrison is actually incredible.
THIS version of John Morrison could be a credible challenger for the Universal Championship.
Not the one in a tag team dropping slime on the Champion in the build to a title match.
WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) July 4, 2020
"John Morrison is actually incredible.
THIS version of John Morrison could be a credible challenger for the Universal Championship.
Not the one in a tag team dropping slime on the Champion in the build to a title match.
Soooo good Clapping hands signFire
#Smackdown
Didn't Know I Needed It
Fans didn't know just how good this match was going to be, but it set a high bar for the rest of tonight's episode.
@TheRealMorrison vs @SuperKingofBros is a match I never knew I needed 🙌🙌 #SmackDown— Nicole (@Nikki_Luvlyy) July 4, 2020
@TheRealMorrison vs @SuperKingofBros is a match I never knew I needed Raising handsRaising hands #SmackDown
A Banger
Morrison and Riddle pulled out all the stops, and fans were eating it up with a spoon.
So @SuperKingofBros and @TheRealMorrison are having a banger right now on #SmackDown— El Patron830 (@Chosen78) July 4, 2020
So @SuperKingofBros and @TheRealMorrison are having a banger right now on #SmackDown
Best Match Of The Year
This might have been just the first match of SmackDown, but Riddle and Morrison went all out as if it were a pay-per-view!
These two are determined to give us the best match of the year#WWE #SmackDown— Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 4, 2020
"These two are determined to give us the best match of the year
#WWE #SmackDown
Fantastic Together
Fans are definitely up for seeing more of this duo in the ring, especially after this stellar first showing.
Damn Riddle and Morrison are just fantastic together in the ring #SmackDown— Seth Brooks (@SPBITW9) July 4, 2020
Damn Riddle and Morrison are just fantastic together in the ring #SmackDown
Killing It
There were plenty of jokes between Riddle and Corbin before the match started, but once Morrison and Riddle got going, all anyone could focus on was two talented wrestlers killing it in the ring.
Haha Riddle And Morrison are killing it#SmackDown— HeelSmark (@HeelTurnHarlow) July 4, 2020
"Haha Riddle And Morrison are killing it
#SmackDown
