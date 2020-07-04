WWE SmackDown Fans Can't Stop Raving About Matt Riddle vs John Morrison

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with what looked to be the typical interview promo segment, though Matt Riddle was doing a decent job of making it entertaining. That said, when the action in the ring started between Riddle and Baron Corbin's hand-picked opponent for him in John Morrison, things kicked into another gear, and what followed was an absolutely fantastic match between two supremely athletic superstars. WWE fans were eating it up with a spoon, and they took to social media to share their reactions, and we've collected some of the best ones starting on the next slide.

Many fans were impressed at the chemistry between the two in the ring, and some are calling it the best match Morrison's had since he returned to WWE.

Both have the athleticism and power to deliver innovative offense but can also deliver thrilling counters and ground games when the situation calls for it. Throw in Riddle throwing a flip flop at Corbin and the Styles angle at the end and you had one hell of a start to SmackDown, and we can't wait to see more.

