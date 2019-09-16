WWE

WWE Fans Absolutely Love Bray Wyatt Attacking Seth Rollins to Close out WWE Clash of Champions

Bray Wyatt closed out Clash of Champions on Sunday by appearing as ‘The Fiend’ and attacking Seth […]

Bray Wyatt closed out Clash of Champions on Sunday by appearing as “The Fiend” and attacking Seth Rollins following his WWE Universal Championship defense against Braun Strowman. The attack all but guarantees Wyatt will face Rollins at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in October, which could mean he’s finally getting his hands on a world championship again after a disappointingly short reign in 2017.

Since debuting his new demonic gimmick, Wyatt has attacked the likes of Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler and Finn Balor. He finally made his in-ring debut under the mask at SummerSlam and defeated Finn Balor in just three minutes, then made it clear in the weeks that followed he wanted the winner of Rollins vs. Strowman.

Fans were overjoyed to see one of the hottest acts in WWE suddenly launched into the main event scene. Check out some of the best reactions to The Fiend’s latest attack in the list below!

