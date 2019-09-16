WWE Fans Absolutely Love Bray Wyatt Attacking Seth Rollins to Close out WWE Clash of Champions

Bray Wyatt closed out Clash of Champions on Sunday by appearing as “The Fiend” and attacking Seth Rollins following his WWE Universal Championship defense against Braun Strowman. The attack all but guarantees Wyatt will face Rollins at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in October, which could mean he’s finally getting his hands on a world championship again after a disappointingly short reign in 2017.
Since debuting his new demonic gimmick, Wyatt has attacked the likes of Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler and Finn Balor. He finally made his in-ring debut under the mask at SummerSlam and defeated Finn Balor in just three minutes, then made it clear in the weeks that followed he wanted the winner of Rollins vs. Strowman.
Fans were overjoyed to see one of the hottest acts in WWE suddenly launched into the main event scene. Check out some of the best reactions to The Fiend’s latest attack in the list below!
Yeah, What She Said
Holy Shit 📷🔥 @WWEBrayWyatt @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/hqHYuW5LNh— Kim (@kimberlasskick) September 16, 2019
Down Goes CrossFit Jesus
SETH THE SACRIFICAL LAMB pic.twitter.com/qSMG2nSaHb— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) September 16, 2019
‘Is this your king?’
“This?! … THIS is your king?!” pic.twitter.com/h7SuFeySrN— R.Dream (@WWERDream1) September 16, 2019
Yowie Wowie
Let me in!!! pic.twitter.com/CkPz11fhA3— JD Ultra (@JD_Ultra) September 16, 2019
The Next Champ?
Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman was fucking great, better than what I thought it would have been.— 𝓅乃 🎭 (@pierobuccellato) September 16, 2019
Bray Wyatt attacking Rollins after was fucking awesome, and Rollins selling was also A1.
Your next Universal Champion at Hell in a Cell.#WWEClash #UniversalChampionship
Fingers Crossed
I am more than happy to see The Fiend appear and attack Seth Rollins (I freaking loved it!), however I am a little worried about him getting the title too early. I hope this doesn’t screw up Bray Wyatt. #ClashOfChampions— Austin 3:16 (@WWEJDCT) September 16, 2019
Straight Fire
Rollins vs Fiend inside hell in a cell pic.twitter.com/kKL4S2idPR— adan (@lokibucky3) September 16, 2019
No Need to Apologize
@WWEBrayWyatt don’t say you’re sorry the next day #RAW… just win that universal championship in HELL in a cell #HITC pic.twitter.com/s95ibklcQx— (N&N)SAM LONDON BOY🕉👑 🇬🇧 (@Samheezy1) September 16, 2019
Hell in a Cell Looks Great
The Fiend vs Seth— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) September 16, 2019
Becky vs Sasha
HELL IN A CELL pic.twitter.com/CGI4M7iXAf
No Chance in Hell
There’s no way in hell you can have the Fiend lose to Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. #WWE #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/cB7GYTj7LV— Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) September 16, 2019