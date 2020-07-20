WWE Extreme Rules: Fans React To Rollins Ripping And Tearing Rey Mysterio's Eye

The Eye For An Eye Match in WWE Extreme Rules promised that it would only end when one of the two wrestlers of Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio had lost an eye, and fans are taking to social media following the final moments that saw Rollins taking Mysterio's eye for himself. With Rey apparently having lost the use of one of his eyes already in a past match against Seth, it seems as though he is completely blind at this point following the conclusion of this "bloody" affair.

