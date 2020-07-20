WWE Extreme Rules: Fans React To Rollins Ripping And Tearing Rey Mysterio's Eye
The Eye For An Eye Match in WWE Extreme Rules promised that it would only end when one of the two wrestlers of Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio had lost an eye, and fans are taking to social media following the final moments that saw Rollins taking Mysterio's eye for himself. With Rey apparently having lost the use of one of his eyes already in a past match against Seth, it seems as though he is completely blind at this point following the conclusion of this "bloody" affair.
"It's out." - @SamoaJoe
The winner of the 'Eye for an Eye Match' is 'The Monday Night Messiah' @WWERollins. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/s2TriztlKB— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 20, 2020
What did you think of the finale of this Extreme Rules Eye For An Eye Match?
Mood Board
A mood board for this Eye For An Eye Match. #WWE #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/T88OOKSP4O— Parks & {Nick}reation (@FearlessRiOT) July 20, 2020
Good Match But Can Rey Return?
@reymysterio and @WWERollins had a great match as expected but I guess that’s what I was kinda expecting with the eye stipulation. Maybe I wanted the gore from the #HorrorShow element. But still, good match and now we’ll see if Rey returns to #WWE #WWEExtremeRules— The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) July 20, 2020
Some Weren't Fans
#ExtremeRules is lame, rey mysterio eye match was the most childish, dumb, pathetic thing i've seen, no wonder i've been skipping wwe as of late. wwe treating viewers and fans like their dumb, with childish stipulations like that..... and couldn't even afford a sfx eye smh— Lord Paragon of Perfection (@OmegaPerfection) July 20, 2020
Eye Am Disappoint
Eye am disappoint, WWE. https://t.co/jT6nkioI4F— Marc Quill (@MarcQuill) July 20, 2020
Never Again
And that was that, WWE take my advice and NEVER book another eye for an eye match again, this is somehting that should never return #ExtremeRules— Juan Guzman (@j_geezy16) July 20, 2020
Brilliance
WWE playing Undertaker clips immediately after the #EyeForEye match was brilliant. They're saying if you can believe in a zombie mortician, you can believe that Rey lost an eye. #ExtremeRules #WWE— Logan (@Logan_Liam_) July 20, 2020
Big Ups To The Ref
Imagine training to be a WWE referee and then spending an entire match not counting pinfalls but instead looking to see if one of the performers is missing their eye yet lmao. Bless this guy’s heart #ExtremeRules— G 🧁🧁🧁 (@jawjuhtweetsss) July 20, 2020
Dee Day
wwe: seth u will have to take reys eye out to win— ceo of orange cassidy (@jonmoxIeys) July 20, 2020
seth: bet
seth after doing just that: pic.twitter.com/GixkeEVJsJ
WTF Indeed
I turn on WWE tonight to find out Rey Mysterio has lost an eye... WTF LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/i7bfp1vLj7— Sam 🌎☄️💕 ® (@SamjaySJ) July 20, 2020
Excellent Wrestling On Display
I hope everyone isn't so focused on the eye part of that match that they overlook the excellent wrestling that took place throughout #wwe #eyeforaneye #ExtremeRules2020— Erik 🐺 (@jkire) July 20, 2020
Were They Fated To Fail?
WWE set themselves up to fail with that Eye for an Eye match. There was no way they could have delivered on it. #ExtremeRules— Mikhail Kniaziewicz Jr. (@TheKingMikhail) July 20, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.