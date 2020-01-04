WWE

WWE Fans React to The Uso's New Look

After several months away from the company, The Usos returned to WWE during Friday night’s […]

After several months away from the company, The Usos returned to WWE during Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX.

Their return was saved for the final segment of the show. Roman Reigns was being beatdown by both King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler after his partner, Daniel Bryan, was taken out by The Fiend. Ever Reigns’ cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The former tag champions ran down the aisle, giving Ziggler a big time superkick on the ramp in the process.

In their return, The Usos revealed a new look. Closer cropped haircuts, to be exact. It didn’t take long for the WWE Universe to react.

What do you think of the new look? Let us know in the comments section below!

