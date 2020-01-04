WWE Fans React to The Uso’s New Look

After several months away from the company, The Usos returned to WWE during Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX.

Their return was saved for the final segment of the show. Roman Reigns was being beatdown by both King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler after his partner, Daniel Bryan, was taken out by The Fiend. Ever Reigns’ cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The former tag champions ran down the aisle, giving Ziggler a big time superkick on the ramp in the process.

In their return, The Usos revealed a new look. Closer cropped haircuts, to be exact. It didn’t take long for the WWE Universe to react.

THE USOS!!!!……why they look like Odell Beckham Jr? #SmackDown — Popeye (@_PBXIII) January 4, 2020

So glad the Usos are back! Love their new look, let’s just hope they keep their heads on straight from now on. #SmackDown — Bedlam Media (@media_bedlam) January 4, 2020

Okay The Usos look really weird with short hair I’ll never get used to this — Omar (@EC3WinsLOL) January 4, 2020

Just saw the Usos back with short haircuts…..fresh look for them — Kris Zellner (@KrisZellner) January 4, 2020

What I’ve gathered in the last 12 or so hours of wrestling * Will Ospreay is still amazing

* The Usos got haircuts — Ser John Of Ferelden (@mccusker86) January 4, 2020

What do you think of the new look? Let us know in the comments section below!