WWE Fans Love Seeing the Retro WWE Ice Cream Sandwich Ads During NXT TakeOver: In Your House
WWE gave NXT TakeOver: In Your House a distinctive retro feel on Sunday night, as the show channeled the mid-90s pay-per-view series by bringing back former announcer Todd Pettengill along with revamped versions of classic WWE ads. One of those included an advertisement for WWE's new ice cream sandwiches with Good Humor, much to the delight of fans watching along at home.
Have you tried WWE's new dessert yet? And if so, is it worth the hype? Let us know down in the comments!
Check out some of the best reactions to the retro advertisements in the list below!
Truth
EVERYONE AFTER SEEING THAT WWE ICE CREAM COMMERCIAL #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse #icecream pic.twitter.com/ci6axZ5T8a— GetCho! Wrestling Podcast 🇺🇸🇵🇭🇹🇭 (@GetChoPodcast) June 8, 2020
Awkward
Please enjoy these WWE ice cream sandwiches featuring two superstars who are both currently out, a man who doesn’t go here anymore and another who passed away in 2011.
But they don’t have a problem building new stars. pic.twitter.com/8wWBftb9xn— Lindsey Kelk (@LindseyKelk) June 8, 2020
Gotta Love Shotzi
.@ShotziWWE always Takin' Care of Business, even when it comes to defeating the mighty WWE ice cream sandwich in one bite. pic.twitter.com/gbbv1QpX50— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) June 8, 2020
Find yourself a woman who can eat a WWE Good Humor ice cream bar as fast as @ShotziWWE.#NXTTakeOver #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse pic.twitter.com/EpCHBymKYA— Mike Desjardins (@ItsPoloMike) June 8, 2020
Yes He Does!
@GREATBLACKOTAKU You like wwe ice cream bars don’t you 👀 pic.twitter.com/lHHmTKzofR— Gonads (@GonodoSS) June 7, 2020
Good Call
Can't front when this is over, Ima see if Walgreens got the WWE Ice Cream bars.— My Fault. (@uglynewyork_) June 7, 2020
Classic
#NXTTakeOver OH MY GOD AN AD FOR WWE ICE CREAM BARS pic.twitter.com/0ua3tF6KZ6— Glenn Guishard (@guishmonster) June 7, 2020
The Right Response
When you hear @WWE ice cream bars are back. 😍🍦#NXTTakeOver @rikbugez pic.twitter.com/yxUsAjJZsc— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.