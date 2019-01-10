WWE Files Trademark for New Show

Could WWE be bringing a new show to the world?

WWE recent filed a trademark that hints at a new program being added to their already lucrative amount of content. We’re still not sure what WWE is up to, but whatever it is, WWE will call it “Worlds Collide”

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network”

If we had to guess, this sounds like it may be another WWE Network exclusive show. Regardless, WWE seems intent on growing its a global empire. “Worlds Collide” doesn’t sound like a show that will be dedicated to in-ring action, and frankly, we’re not sure if WWE could convince it’s Superstars to wrestle more than they already do. With the addition of the Mixed Match Challenge, WWE has already asked a chunk of its roster to perform in a relaxed setting and we doubt “Worlds Collide” would be in the same vein. However, Vince McMahon may be the craziest of all billionaires and we simply can’t rule out any possibilty.