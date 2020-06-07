Finn Balor Sets New Record By Beating Damian Priest at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Finn Balor made history on Sunday night at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. By securing a victory over Damian Priest, Balor set the record for most TakeOver victories at 11, most of which came from his NXT Championship reign. Late in the match Priest set up for a Razor's Edge from the apron to an exposed set of steel steps. Balor countered it and nailed a dropkick, causing Priest to land right on the steps.

He then hit back-to-back Coup de Gras for the win.

After NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay was scrapped, Balor turned his attention to Walter's NXT UK Championship, only for the coronavirus to postpone that planned match until later in the year He was then mysteriously attacked backstage before a scheduled match with Velveteen Dream and vowed that he would "bury" whoever was responsible

The attacker wound up being Priest, who whacked Balor with a nightstick caused him to lose a match against Cameron Grimes. A match between the two was then booked for TakeOver.

This story is developing...

