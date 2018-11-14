WWE: First Look at Funko’s Ronda Rousey POP Revealed

Funko’s debuting a new wave of WWE POPs, and now we’ve got our first look at the always lethal Ronda Rousey.

Ronda is sporting her Rowdy emblazoned white tank top and plaid skirt with black gloves and black boots. Honestly, it’s always interesting to see how close a likeness Funko can achieve with literally eyebrows, eyes, and a nose, and they pulled it off yet again. Rousey has her fists ready to rumble and we’re sure plenty of fans will be snapping up her POP when it hits stores.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It isn’t known exactly when she’ll hit stores but we imagine she won’t be the only WWE POP in the new wave. It would be amazing for Funko to finally release a Becky Lynch POP to go with Ronda’s since they are set to take on each other at this month’s Survivor Series. If we’re talking wish fulfillment here it would be great to get a bloody chase variant to recreate the memorable Monday Night Raw invasion the Smackdown Live team pulled off last night, but we’d also be okay with just the regular Becky Lynch POP as well.

View this post on Instagram First look at WWE Rhonda Rousey A post shared by anerdydad (@anerdydad) on Nov 12, 2018 at 8:09pm PST

The last wave of WWE POPs featured a mix of legends and current superstars with a roster that includes Shawn Michaels, Jake The Snake, (two versions), Shinsuke Nakamura, a Sting and Lex Luger two-pack, and a Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase and I.R.S two-pack. Once someone gets a peek at the back of the box we’ll know more. This will be Rousey’s second POP, as she previously had one that featured her in UFC.

Fans can see Rousey in action this Sunday night at Survivor Series where she takes on Lynch in a very anticipated matchup, but there are several interesting bouts on the full card. You can check it out below.

Raw Tag Team Champions AOP vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (w Big Show)

5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali

Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

WWE Survivor Series airs on WWE Network Sunday, November 18th at 7 pm EST.

Which WWE superstar do you want to see Funko make next? Let us know in the comments!