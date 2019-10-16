Cesaro, Other Free Agents Sign With WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown

After two nights of selections, extra picks announced online and a trade announcement, it appears the 2019 WWE Draft finally came to a close on Tuesday morning when the company’s YouTube series The Bump announced that many of the undrafted free agents had officially “signed” with either Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. Raw picked up The IIconics, No Way Jose, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins and Sarah Logan while SmackDown signed Cesaro, Luke Harper, Fire & Desire, Drake Maverick and Dana Brooke. This news followed up Triple H’s announcement on WWE Backstage on Tuesday night that both Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross had been traded from Raw to SmackDown, though it wasn’t made clear what Raw got in return.

The only unsigned free agents that weren’t mentioned (not counting currently injured wrestlers like Jeff Hardy and Ember Moon) were Matt Hardy and AOP, though WWE.com has Hardy labeled as a SmackDown wrestler while Akam and Rezar are listed on Raw.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the updated WWE rosters for both shows below.

Raw

Becky Lynch

The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Kevin Owens

Natalya

The Viking Raiders

The Street Profits

Seth Rollins

Charlotte Flair

Andrade w/ Zelina Vega

The Kabuki Warriors

Rusev

Aleister Black

Cedric Alexander

Humberto Carrillo

Erick Rowan

Buddy Murphy

Jinder Mahal

R-Truth

Samoa Joe

Akira Tozawa

Shelton Benjamin

Rey Mysterio

Titus O’Neil

Liv Morgan

The IIconics

Sarah Logan

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Mojo Rawley

No Way Jose

SmackDown

Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt

Sasha Banks

Braun Strowman

Lacey Evans

The Revival

Lucha House Party

Heavy Machinery

Brock Lesnar

The New Day

Daniel Bryan

Bayley

Shinsuke Nakamura

Ali

Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler

Carmella

The Miz

King Corbin

Shorty Gable

Elias

Alexa Bliss

Nikki Cross

Fire & Desire

Cesaro

Luke Harper

Dana Brooke

Drake Maverick

The new brand split between the two shows will officially begin this Friday, however WWE will still have some cross-brand matches coming up at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31. As of now the card includes a Falls Count Anywhere Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins (Raw) and Bray Wyatt (SmackDown) and a 10-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag match that includes Rollins, Rusev, Ricochet, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Shinsuke Nakamura. The show will also feature Cain Velasquez’s WWE debut against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman.