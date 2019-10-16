Cesaro, Other Free Agents Sign With WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown

After two nights of selections, extra picks announced online and a trade announcement, it appears the 2019 WWE Draft finally came to a close on Tuesday morning when the company’s YouTube series The Bump announced that many of the undrafted free agents had officially “signed” with either Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. Raw picked up The IIconics, No Way Jose, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins and Sarah Logan while SmackDown signed Cesaro, Luke Harper, Fire & Desire, Drake Maverick and Dana Brooke. This news followed up Triple H’s announcement on WWE Backstage on Tuesday night that both Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross had been traded from Raw to SmackDown, though it wasn’t made clear what Raw got in return.
The only unsigned free agents that weren’t mentioned (not counting currently injured wrestlers like Jeff Hardy and Ember Moon) were Matt Hardy and AOP, though WWE.com has Hardy labeled as a SmackDown wrestler while Akam and Rezar are listed on Raw.
Check out the updated WWE rosters for both shows below.
Raw
- Becky Lynch
- The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)
- Drew McIntyre
- Randy Orton
- Ricochet
- Bobby Lashley
- Kevin Owens
- Natalya
- The Viking Raiders
- The Street Profits
- Seth Rollins
- Charlotte Flair
- Andrade w/ Zelina Vega
- The Kabuki Warriors
- Rusev
- Aleister Black
- Cedric Alexander
- Humberto Carrillo
- Erick Rowan
- Buddy Murphy
- Jinder Mahal
- R-Truth
- Samoa Joe
- Akira Tozawa
- Shelton Benjamin
- Rey Mysterio
- Titus O’Neil
- Liv Morgan
- The IIconics
- Sarah Logan
- Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins
- Mojo Rawley
- No Way Jose
SmackDown
- Roman Reigns
- Bray Wyatt
- Sasha Banks
- Braun Strowman
- Lacey Evans
- The Revival
- Lucha House Party
- Heavy Machinery
- Brock Lesnar
- The New Day
- Daniel Bryan
- Bayley
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Ali
- Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler
- Carmella
- The Miz
- King Corbin
- Shorty Gable
- Elias
- Alexa Bliss
- Nikki Cross
- Fire & Desire
- Cesaro
- Luke Harper
- Dana Brooke
- Drake Maverick
The new brand split between the two shows will officially begin this Friday, however WWE will still have some cross-brand matches coming up at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31. As of now the card includes a Falls Count Anywhere Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins (Raw) and Bray Wyatt (SmackDown) and a 10-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag match that includes Rollins, Rusev, Ricochet, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Shinsuke Nakamura. The show will also feature Cain Velasquez’s WWE debut against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman.