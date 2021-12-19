Watch Jeff Hardy Perform a Live Version of His WWE Theme ‘No More Words’

Jeff Hardy was released by the WWE earlier this month, but that hasn’t stopped “The Charismatic Enigma” from continuing to tour the country with live music performances. A video from one of those performances made the rounds on Reddit over the weekend, showing Hardy singing an acoustic version of his wildly-popular WWE theme “No More Words.” The former WWE Champion has yet to officially comment on his WWE release, though his brother Matt Hardy did shed some light on the situation during a recent Twitch stream.

“What I am saying is Jeff is in the best place I’ve seen him in a very long time,” Matt said. “As far as the details of what went down on that evening and in that match, I’ve talked with Jeff, I feel good about everything he said and that’s Jeff’s story to share. And he told me he will, when he’s ready to.”

“But before anyone rushes to judgment, obviously they drug tested him after all this stuff, wait until you hear the results of that and when that comes back clean then hopefully people will feel better about it,” he continued. “Because I feel very good about Jeff, I feel confident about Jeff. And WWE, I understand their stance too. They felt like they were backed into a corner because of his history. Even though they may have jumped the gun with this a little bit, they made a decision and it is what it is. Jeff did say he wasn’t going to go to rehabilitation because he didn’t feel he needed to. And I don’t think he did either. That’s the honest to God truth.”

Hardy’s third run with WWE ended on Dec. 9, days after an odd scene at a WWE live event in Texas where Hardy left during the main event six-man tag match by walking through the crowd. His issues with substance abuse are well-documented and he asked WWE to send him to rehab back in 2019 after two alcohol-related arrests. Since his release, the Young Bucks have started to tease The Hardy Boyz reuniting in AEW. Stay tuned for more updates on Jeff’s status as they become available.