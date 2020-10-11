Kevin Owens Says He Doesn't Want to Go Back to NXT

✖

Kevin Owens has stated in multiple interviews that plans were in the works last year for him to leave to Raw roster and head back to his old stomping grounds of NXT. WWE even cranked up the speculation for the move last November by having Triple H cut a promo on Raw attempting the lure the former NXT Champion back to his brand. But, even after he made a surprise appearance at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Owens wound up staying on Raw and starting a months-long rivalry with Seth Rollins. Originally Owens said the move didn't happen because of timing and scheduling, but in a new interview with Bleacher Report he gave a different reason — he doesn't want to.

"To say that's a thought that crossed my mind would be an understatement, but I would tell you right now that that's not the case anymore. That's just not where I'm at anymore," Owens said. "Now, I want to be on Raw or be on SmackDown and just fight like hell to create some memorable moments for everybody. That's all I want at this point."

Owens is currently a member of the Raw roster, though that could change on Monday during Night 2 of the WWE Draft. The former world champion competed on last week's SmackDown and wound up losing in the main event against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. It's unknown what caused Owens to sour on the idea of heading back to NXT like Finn Balor, Tyler Breeze and Ember Moon.

"I had even discussed it with Vince McMahon and stuff like that," Owens told CBS Sports back in July about his interest in moving to NXT. "I was excited about it. I don't know if it would have been a long or short term thing. I've been vocal about wanting to go back there because I'd love to help make it grow even more and help make it as big as it can get and make it so we have three brands people know about. I would love for people to be just as aware of NXT as they are about Raw and SmackDown. I would have loved to be a part of that, but some decisions were made that I had to stay put on Raw and SmackDown. That's fine, but I would love the chance to go back.

"I talk to Triple H pretty regularly and we bring it up once in a while," he added. "It's just about timing. There's a lot of opportunities. The landscape of WWE is changing quite a bit through this situation and I think it's going to keep evolving. The ideal scenario for me would be for NXT to be viewed as a third brand, and if it's not already, it's pretty close. I'd love to be a part of anything. I love to contribute to SmackDown, to Raw, to NXT. I just want to go where I'm needed and try to make a difference."