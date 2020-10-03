WWE SmackDown: Alexa Bliss and The Fiend Unite, Take Out Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens made a special appearance on this week's WWE SmackDown to host an edition of the KO Show. Owens came out and talked about how although he is a Raw star, he could be on SmackDown again after the WWE Draft. He said he couldn't down a chance to interview someone he has a lot of questions for: Alexa Bliss. With that said, he called out Bliss to answer some questions about what has been happening with her and The Fiend.

Owens talked about seeing this anger in Alexa and how it reminds him of what he has seen with Aleister Black. Alexa denied knowing what he's talking about. Owens pressed her, saying when they met five years ago she was so cheerful and always trying to make people laugh.

Bliss said that people change. She asked him, "Don't you want to change Kevin? Be better?"

Owens said its not about him tonight and he wants to know what is going on so maybe he can figure out what's going on with Aleister Black. Bliss asked if Kevin has ever been around him (The Fiend). She talked about how your spine tingles and goes numb when he touches you. She said that when he looks into your eyes, he looks through you but you can't look away.

Owens said it's like she's brainwashed. She said yes, my brain has been washed. All of the lies have been washed away and now she sees the truth. She said she's been changed by him and cleansed by him.

Owens asked if he was there. Alexa said he's everywhere. She said that she can hear him now. She then said, "let him in!"

The lights went out and when they came back on, The Fiend was in the ring with the Mandible Claw locked on Owens as Bliss watched, emotionless. After Owens passed out, Fiend turned around and he and Bliss stared at each other. Fiend extended his hand to her and she stood up and took it. Bliss then turned to the camera and smiled as they cut to commercial.