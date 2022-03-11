WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Reveals Wrestling Future

Hulk Hogan is synonymous with professional wrestling and sports entertainment alike, and while he still returns to television here and there for WWE, it doesn’t appear that he will ever return to the ring for an actual match. During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, Hogan addressed the topic of a return to the ring, and while he would love to have a farewell match, he shot down the idea of it happening because of the injuries and surgeries he’s had over the years.

When asked if he would return to the ring, Hogan said “No, no, no, no, no. In the last 10 years, I’ve had 23 surgeries, 10 back surgeries, both hips, both knees — forget it.”

Now, if he was healthy, he wouldn’t even hesitate, saying “If I was healthy, shoot — yeah, man, all day long.”

He also had a few opponents in mind, including two of the biggest stars in WWE at the moment in Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. That said, he added that if he were to actually do that, it would take a significant physical toll, so it’s not happening.

“The first one I’m trying to pick off would be Roman [Reigns], then I’d like to get to Brock [Lesnar], but good God, I’d be in a wheelchair by the time I get done with that,” Hogan said.

He’s actually already faced Brock, as the two had a match on SmackDown back in 2002, but Hogan’s okay with a rematch never happening. “I don’t need no rematch with Brock. I’m good,” Hogan said.

Hogan last competed in the ring for WWE back in 2006 at SummerSlam against Randy Orton, and his last match period was during his time in TNA. Since then he’s returned to WWE for appearances and cameos, including at WrestleMania 37, and while he hasn’t been as involved this year, we are nearing WrestleMania 38, so he could very well pop up before the biggest event of the year.

H/T TMZ